Plane makes emergency landing on parkway

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of the landing, near the Rockcliffe Airport, at around 12:45 p.m, Ottawa Fire Services said.

Once they arrived, they found the two-seater plane had landed safely on the parkway and that neither of its occupants were injured.

There were no injuries on the ground, fire officials said.

Road closures near the scene will be in place until the plane is towed away.