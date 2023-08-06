Pilot suffers minor injuries in western Quebec plane crash

An investigation is underway after a small plane went down in a field Saturday afternoon northwest of Wakefield, Que.

First responders were called to the scene of the crash near 299 chemin des Érables shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said in a news release.

The pilot, a 67-year-old from Gatineau, Que., suffered minor upper body injuries, police said.

The sole passenger, a 57-year-old from Ottawa, was unhurt.

Emergency crews remained at the scene for several hours along with representatives from the Transportation Safety Board.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, police said.