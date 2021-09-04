2 men injured in small plane crash near Carp

Two men in their 60s were taken to The Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after their two-seater aircraft crashed near Carp Road, paramedics say.

Ottawa police responded to the call shortly before 2 p.m. and have provided few other details.

We are responding to a report of a small plane crash in the Carp area. Carp Rd is currently shut down at Russ Bradley Rd . Avoid the area please. Updates to follow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> —@DutyInspector

Carp Road has been shut down at Russ Bradley Road. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.