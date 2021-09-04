Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

2 men injured in small plane crash near Carp

Two men in their 60s were taken to the local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after their two-seater aircraft crashed near Carp Road, paramedics say.

Injuries are not considered life-threatening, paramedics say

CBC News ·
Ottawa police responded to call about a small aircraft crash in the Carp area shortly before 2 p.m., but say few other details are available. (Olivier Plante/CBC)

Ottawa police responded to the call shortly before 2 p.m. and have provided few other details.

Carp Road has been shut down at Russ Bradley Road. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

