Two people escape small plane crash near Arnprior Airport with minor injuries

A small plane has crashed into a field near Arnprior Airport.

The crash took place south of Highway 417 near the Ottawa Road 29 exit ramp some time before 8:34 p.m., Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said in a news release.

Photos posted by OFS show a small plane upside down approximately 20 metres south of the highway.

Chief Michael Nolan of the County of Renfrew Paramedic Service said the two occupants were able to escape the wreckage on their own, having suffered only minor injuries.

Both were treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Nolan said it's unclear whether the plane was taking off or landing at the time of the crash.

OFS said firefighters stabilized the overturned aircraft, contained a fuel leak and used fire extinguishing foam on the leaked fuel to ensure there was no risk of fire.