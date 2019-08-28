Sloly pledges to remain despite Toronto chief's departure

Chief Peter Sloly says he will remain at the helm of the Ottawa Police Service despite speculation he's a top contender to take over the top job on Toronto's police force.

Earlier this week, Toronto Police Service Chief Mark Saunders made the surprise announcement that he would resign on July 31, eight months before his contract was to expire. The news kicked off a flurry of speculation about who might replace him, with several media outlets floating Sloly as a strong candidate for the position.

I made a commitment to this City of Ottawa, the Board and the OPS members and I will fulfil that commitment. - Chief Peter Sloly

Sloly previously worked for Toronto police for 27 years, including as deputy chief, before being named Ottawa's first Black police chief in August 2019. He applied for the Toronto chief position in 2015 but lost out to Saunders.

"I applied for and accepted the role of the Ottawa Police Service Chief. I made a commitment to this City of Ottawa, the Board and the OPS members and I will fulfil that commitment," Sloly said on Twitter.

"I purchased a home in Ottawa, moved my family here and plan to raise my children in the nation's capital. My family and I love the city, its police service and its people."

Mayor Jim Watson responded with gratitude to Sloly's pledge to remain in the city.

"I am pleased that Chief Sloly has restated his strong commitment to the Ottawa Police Service, to our City and our residents," Watson tweeted.

Reputation for reform

While serving as deputy chief in Toronto, Sloly earned a reputation for being reform-minded by openly criticizing the police budget, opposing the controversial practice of carding and bringing in unconscious bias training for officers.

Sloly arrived in Ottawa during a tumultuous time for the force, which was struggling with low morale, budget constraints and a strained relationship with both the police union and the city's racialized communities.

Since taking over, Sloly crafted a budget that aimed to improve wellness and morale among officers. He's recently had to deal with the suspension of a detective who posted a racist meme, and charges against three officers accused of selling information to tow truck drivers.

Sloly has vowed to improve relations between the force and the city's racialized communities, and said he's considering all measures to eliminate sexual violence within the force.