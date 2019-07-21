Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·New

Woman dead after skydiving accident near Gananoque

A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after a skydiving accident near Gananoque, Ontario Provincial Police say.

A man was also seriously injured

CBC News ·

A 63-year-old woman from Ennismore, Ont., is dead after a skydiving accident on Airport Road near Gananoque Saturday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

A 51-year-old man from Alexandria, Ont., was taken to hospital with serious injuries from the same incident.

The accident happened just after 4 p.m. and neither victim has been identified by police.

The Transportation Safety Board was notified of the incident and the OPP is continuing with the investigation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now