Ottawa police chief lifts suspension of police union head

Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has lifted the suspension of Ottawa Police Association president Matthew Skof, effective immediately.

In a memo sent Thursday afternoon, the police chief said his office has reviewed the matter and as a result, he's lifting the suspension.

Skof was suspended a year ago by Sloly's predecessor, Charles Bordeleau, after Ontario Provincial Police charged Skof with breach of trust and obstructing justice. Bordeleau had issued the suspension order after Skof refused to step down from his position with the union following the charges.

The charges stem from an unverified recording of Skof discussing alleged illegal activity involving Coun. Eli El-Chantiry, then chair of the police services board.

Skof has denied having anything to do with the matter.