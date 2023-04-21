Truck promoting the skilled trades rolls through Ottawa

Students from Merivale High School explored different trade stations around the Skills Ontario Trades & Tech Truck.

A roving trailer promoting the skilled trades set up shop in Ottawa this week.

The Trades & Tech Truck is a mobile trailer bringing simulators and activities that mimic working in the trades to secondary students across the province.

From April 17 to 21, the truck parked outside the Ottawa Technical Secondary School, offering grade 9 and 10 students a chance to try out welding, painting, automotive, electrical and other skilled trades.

The truck is just one of several initiatives in Ontario meant to promote careers in the industry. Another is the Skills Ontario Competition, where students compete in the trades.

"We do this because we want to show the students, parents, everybody, that these are great careers that pay extremely well," said Dan Cardinal, senior provincial engagement coordinator with Skills Ontario.

Here are some scenes from the truck's visit to Ottawa.

The Skills Ontario Trades & Tech Truck parked outside the Ottawa Technical Secondary School from April 17 to 21. (Jean Delisle/CBC News)

Hayley MacKay, who drives the truck, speaks to a group of high school students. "I've been a skilled tradesperson for nearly eight years," MacKay told CBC. "It kind of shows them also that you can evolve your career." (Jean Delisle/CBC News)

MacKay guides a student through a truck driving simulation. The Trades & Tech Truck gives students a chance to try out a range of skilled trades, including welding, painting, electrical and more. (Jean Delisle/CBC News)

Jia Punjabi, right, and Urvi Chiruvella, left, visited the truck Thursday with students from Merivale High School. (Jean Delisle/CBC News)