Truck promoting the skilled trades rolls through Ottawa
Skills Ontario's Trades & Tech Truck stopped at the Ottawa Technical Secondary School this week
A roving trailer promoting the skilled trades set up shop in Ottawa this week.
The Trades & Tech Truck is a mobile trailer bringing simulators and activities that mimic working in the trades to secondary students across the province.
From April 17 to 21, the truck parked outside the Ottawa Technical Secondary School, offering grade 9 and 10 students a chance to try out welding, painting, automotive, electrical and other skilled trades.
The truck is just one of several initiatives in Ontario meant to promote careers in the industry. Another is the Skills Ontario Competition, where students compete in the trades.
"We do this because we want to show the students, parents, everybody, that these are great careers that pay extremely well," said Dan Cardinal, senior provincial engagement coordinator with Skills Ontario.
Here are some scenes from the truck's visit to Ottawa.