Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Truck promoting the skilled trades rolls through Ottawa

The Trades & Tech Truck is a mobile trailer which brings simulators and activities that mimic working in the trades to secondary students across the province. It stopped at the Ottawa Technical Secondary School this week.

Skills Ontario's Trades & Tech Truck stopped at the Ottawa Technical Secondary School this week

CBC News ·

This truck gives high school students exposure to careers in the skilled trades

1 hour ago
Duration 4:10
Students from Merivale High School explored different trade stations around the Skills Ontario Trades & Tech Truck.

A roving trailer promoting the skilled trades set up shop in Ottawa this week.

The Trades & Tech Truck is a mobile trailer bringing simulators and activities that mimic working in the trades to secondary students across the province.

From April 17 to 21, the truck parked outside the Ottawa Technical Secondary School, offering grade 9 and 10 students a chance to try out welding, painting, automotive, electrical and other skilled trades.

The truck is just one of several initiatives in Ontario meant to promote careers in the industry. Another is the Skills Ontario Competition, where students compete in the trades.

"We do this because we want to show the students, parents, everybody, that these are great careers that pay extremely well," said Dan Cardinal, senior provincial engagement coordinator with Skills Ontario.

Here are some scenes from the truck's visit to Ottawa.

A truck promoting the skilled trades parked in Ottawa.
The Skills Ontario Trades & Tech Truck parked outside the Ottawa Technical Secondary School from April 17 to 21. (Jean Delisle/CBC News)
Hayley MacKay, an Ontario truck driver, speaks to a group of high school students in the Trade and Tech Truck in Ottawa.
Hayley MacKay, who drives the truck, speaks to a group of high school students. "I've been a skilled tradesperson for nearly eight years," MacKay told CBC. "It kind of shows them also that you can evolve your career." (Jean Delisle/CBC News)
An Ontario truck driver guides a student through a truck driving simulation at the Trades and Tech Truck in Ottawa.
MacKay guides a student through a truck driving simulation. The Trades & Tech Truck gives students a chance to try out a range of skilled trades, including welding, painting, electrical and more. (Jean Delisle/CBC News)
Two students pose for the camera.
Jia Punjabi, right, and Urvi Chiruvella, left, visited the truck Thursday with students from Merivale High School. (Jean Delisle/CBC News)
A student tests a spray paint machine simulator at the Skills Ontario Trades & Tech Truck in Ottawa.
Chiruvella tests out a painting simulator. "Here, it's all practical, real-world applications," she said. (Jean Delisle/CBC News)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now