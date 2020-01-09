Ottawa·FROM THE ARCHIVES
Suits, sweaters, and cat costumes: A trek through the ski scene
Sure, skiing is all about exhilarating thrills — but it's also kind of about fashion, too. Let's go on a sartorial journey through the local ski scene, from the late 19th century to modern day.
We're looking back at more than a century of fashion on the local hills
Sure, skiing is all about those exhilarating thrills, that rush of adrenaline that comes with careening down the side of a snow-covered mountain.
But it's sort of about fashion too.
Today we embark on a sartorial journey through the Ottawa-Gatineau ski scene, from the sport's humble beginnings to the current day.
Let's kick things off in the late 19th-century, when big hats and mustaches were clearly in.
Fast forward to the 1930s — note the pants and suspenders.
Onto the 1940s! Plaid has always been cool.
This dapper gent from the mid-50s broke out his suit and tie before hitting the local slopes.
Another 1950s shot, but we'll be honest: we're not really sure what's going on here.
This guy was a Redblacks fan before there were Redblacks.
And these skiers at Camp Fortune had strong sweater games.
Let's end with two thoroughly modern shots to show how far we've come.
