Calabogie Peaks ski hill to open Thursday as province eases restrictions

The slopes of Calabogie Peaks Resort will open to skiers Thursday after the province announced plans to gradually ease pandemic restrictions amid declining COVID-19 case numbers.

"What we were hoping to do is get a good end of season, and have people come back out and and get some exercise and some fresh air," said Jim Hemlin, chief operating officer of the ski hill in Calabogie, Ont., approximately one hour's drive west of Ottawa.

Calabogie Peaks will be one of two ski hills across the province that will be allowed to open this week. Batawa Ski Hill in Qunite West has also been given the green light.

Ski resorts across the province were forced to close along with other non-essential businesses when Ontario imposed a provincewide shutdown on Dec. 26.

Today, the province said retail businesses and outdoor recreational amenities will be allowed to reopen under new rules once the public health unit in which they are located transitions back to the province's colour-coded COVID-19 reopening framework, which includes green, yellow, orange, red and grey "lockdown" stages.

Jim Hemlin, chief operating officer of Calabogie Peaks Resort, says he's excited to welcome skiers back to the mountain, west of Ottawa. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

That transition will begin with three public health units — Hastings Prince Edward; Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington; and Renfrew County. Those three regions will enter the least stringent green zone on Wednesday, allowing retail stores and other non-essential businesses to reopen.

Twenty-eight other health units, including Ottawa, could join them as soon as Mon. Feb. 16, while Toronto, Peel and York regions must wait until at least Feb. 22.

Hills can open in lockdown zones going forward

A spokesperson for the province confirmed that ski hills and other outdoor recreational amenities will be allowed to open even in health units that are placed in the grey or lockdown zone.

All ski hills must implement a variety of public health measures, including requiring anyone who rides a chairlift to wear a mask that covers their entire mouth, nose and chin.

Ski hills that reopen in areas in the red or lockdown zones will be subject to capacity limits of 50 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

Lessons will be allowed at hills in regions that aren't in the grey zone, subject to in-person teaching regulations, physical distancing and capacity limits.

Kevin Nichol, president of the Ontario Ski Resorts Association, welcomed the news.

"We've been hoping for some good news for getting our operators up and running again," said Nichol. "We're hoping that we'll get a good spring season to make up for some of the losses."

Nichol said many of the hills that will reopen in the coming weeks were operating with heightened safety protocols before the provincewide shutdown.

"We're just going to pick up where we left off," said Nichol. "We'll fine tune some of our protocols and we're pretty confident that we can operate safely."