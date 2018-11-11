Sketches from Remembrance Day at the National War Memorial

CBC Ottawa's Matthew Kupfer has covered Remembrance Day at the National War Memorial before.

The ceremony is a powerful and personal experience for the thousands of people who attend.

This year, we decided to mark the day in a different way — by having Kupfer capture some scenes from the crowd with his pencil and pen, rather than his camera and microphone.

People in the crowd brought blankets to Sunday's ceremony, while some wore more than one poppy. Several people in the front row behind the barricade had arrived before 9 a.m. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

A veteran stays warm with a quilted Canadian flag during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

This bronze sculpture is called 'The Response' and it adorns the memorial. Sculpted by Vernon March and his siblings, it represents the Canadians who fought in the First World War. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

This year's ceremony marked 100 years since the end of the First World War. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Anita Cenerini is the 2018 Silver Cross mother. Her son, Pte. Thomas Welch, died by suicide after serving in Afghanistan. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces watch the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)