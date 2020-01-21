Most of canal to open for skating Wednesday

Time to sharpen those skates, if you haven't already: A longer stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway ​​​​​​ — seven kilometres of it — will open Wednesday morning, the National Capital Commission has announced.

The ice will be ready and waiting at 8 a.m. from Somerset Street to Hartwells Locks. The short stretch from Somerset to the NAC has yet to get the green flag.

Saturday marked the opening of the skating season, but only a 2.3-kilometre stretch of the skateway, from Pretoria Bridge to Bank Street, opened on the weekend.

Wednesday's addition includes Dow's Lake.

According to the NCC, the world's largest skating rink attracts close to one million visitors each year. This is the Rideau Canal Skateway's 50th season.