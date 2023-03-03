Lace up while you can: Ottawa's skating season may be over soon

If you haven't gone skating in the Ottawa region yet, local trails suggest time could be running out.

Some skating trails have begun closing for the season, days before the weather is expected to warm up late this weekend and early next week.

Eco-Odyssée Nature Park in Wakefield, Que., posted its closing announcement on Thursday. The park features an ice maze that skaters can navigate, or they can skate through trails featuring several ecosystems like marshes, forests and fields.

Co-owner Amelie Rocheleau said it's too mild to maintain the ice maze. When coupled with the snow announcements from earlier this week, "it's like a cocktail we cannot manage," she said.

Rocheleau described the season as "super short." She said Eco-Odyssée was able to open for about 20 days out of 90 that were possible.

Other trails have more hope. Trevor Jamieson, owner of RiverOak Skating Trail, said skaters were warned that last weekend may have been RiverOak's last. Now, he says the long-term forecast looks "a little promising."

"If we're open next weekend, that would be the latest that we've ever been open in six years," Jamieson said. "It's not all bad news."

Jamieson admitted the weather has been challenging this year. The back trails feature younger parts of an apple orchard, meaning the trees provide less shade to keep the ice cool.

"All we can do is sort of keep going as long as we can, as long as Mother Nature allows for us," Jamieson said.

In Stittsville, Ont., Icelynd Skating Trails is inviting the public to come before spring arrives and the season closes.

Chris Neil, former Ottawa Senator and Icelynd owner, said many people have come up and described "how much of a mental break they get when they come out skating."

Neil also said sledge hockey players and people in wheelchairs have been able to use the trails this winter.

"Being around as much as we possibly can to see what [Icelynd] does for these people and families, it truly is remarkable," said Neil.

Environment Canada forecasts a two-day stint of warmer weather on Sunday and Monday, with highs of 3 C and 4 C respectively.