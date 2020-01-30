Rideau Canal Skateway to open 2 sections Friday morning

Two sections of the Rideau Canal Skateway will open Friday morning, just in time for the start of Winterlude.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) said the skateway will open from Waverley Street to Bank Street, and from Bronson Street to Hartwells Locks at Carleton University, starting at 8 a.m.

🚨🙌 And we’re back! The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RideauCanal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RideauCanal</a> Skateway will reopen TOMORROW, Jan 31st, at 8:00am on two sections:<br><br>🔵 Waverley (km 1.2) - Bank (km 4.5)<br>🔵 Bronson (km 5.4) - Hartwells (km 7.8)<br>⛔️ Sections between km 0.0-0.8 & km 4.5-5.4 remain closed until further notice.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/fmTj0Mfav1">pic.twitter.com/fmTj0Mfav1</a> —@NCC_Skateway

The sections from Waverley to the National Arts Centre and from Bank to Bronson will remain closed until further notice. The NCC urged people to refrain from venturing onto closed sections of the skateway.

The skateway is one of the primary destinations for visitors of Winterlude, the annual winter festival which runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 17.

A winter sports rink at Dows Lake will also open tomorrow. Members of the public can reserve ice time to practice ringette or broomball, or play shinny hockey "the old-fashioned way," the NCC said.