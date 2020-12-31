City of Ottawa residents to keep masks on-hand when visiting outdoor skating rinks

Visitors to Ottawa's outdoor rinks are advised to keep their masks handy.

According to a memo from the city, anyone within 15 metres of a rink's edge must wear a mask covering their mouth, nose and chin.

People should also keep two metres apart, the memo says.

The order came into effect at 5 p.m. and will last until Jan. 28, 2021.

While masks are required near the rink, Roger Chapman, director of by-law and regulatory services, said if a person is actively engaged in skating, then "masks are not mandatory."

"[But] they are highly recommended as per public health guidelines," he said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

Other exceptions include children younger than two and people with medical or cognitive conditions.

Rink operators performing rink maintenance also don't need to wear masks as long as skaters aren't on the ice surface.