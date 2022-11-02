Possible hit and run on SJAM Parkway seriously injures man

A man was seriously hurt in what the RCMP describe as a possible hit and run early Wednesday morning.

It happened at about 5:30 a.m. on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway near Woodroffe Avenue west of central Ottawa, the RCMP said.

The man, 35, suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle and was taken to The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit, Ottawa paramedics said.

The collision happened in the roadway. The vehicle failed to remain at the scene, and the driver later contacted police and was interviewed, the RCMP said.

"The investigation is ongoing, however criminal charges are not anticipated," the RCMP said in an email.

An Ottawa police collision reconstructionist is assisting.

The westbound lanes of the parkway were closed between Woodroffe and Carling avenues until about 11:30 a.m.