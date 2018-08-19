Stretches of SJAM to close this week for construction

Stretches of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway will be alternately closed in both directions for construction this week.

Lanes in the 600-m section between Vimy Place in the east and the LeBreton Bridge in the west will be closed from Wednesday to Friday.

Work will begin in the westbound lanes before transitioning to the eastbound lanes. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

Construction will be done outside of peak traffic hours between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) said the closures will allow crews to complete "minor corrections" to the temporary parkway detour that will be open while work to replace the LeBreton Bridge is completed.

The detour road will have a similar capacity to the parkway but with a speed limit of 40 km/h instead of 60 km/h.

The federal agency urges motorists and cyclists to exercise caution and respect for work crews and equipment.

The existing bridge will ultimately be demolished, with a replacement set to be completed in July 2020.