Police watchdog investigating after officer fires gun at man wielding sword

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after an Ottawa police officer fired a gun at — but didn't hit — a man wielding a sword on Walkley Road Wednesday afternoon.

Ottawa police were called to the 1800 block of Walkley Road just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a tweet.

Outside the residence, officers encountered a 44-year-old man who was in possession of a sword, according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Two officers then fired their stun guns, while another discharged his firearm at the man but did not hit him, SIU said. According to SIU, the man was transported to hospital.

The independent law enforcement agency has assigned three investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

As of about 6 p.m., the westbound lanes of Walkley Road were closed at Conroy Road, as were the westbound lanes of St. Laurent Boulevard between Conroy Road and Don Reid Road.

Police said road closures would remain in effect for several more hours.

The investigation is the second time this week the SIU is looking into actions taken by the Ottawa police.

On Sunday, it opened an investigation into police conduct after a 28-year-old man was shot by police in Nepean. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after exchanging gunfire with police.