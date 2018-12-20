A pair of Ontario Provincial Police officers who left an intoxicated woman locked outside her house on a bitterly cold night won't face charges or sanctions for the woman's death.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) released its report on Thursday clearing the OPP officers in the Jan. 13, 2018, death of the 49-year-old woman in Tichborne, Ont.

Police came across the woman while investigating a series of break-and-enters. She was intoxicated and kneeling beside a pickup truck, and the driver had fled, the report said.

At first, the officers took the woman to a friend's house. The friend offered to let her stay the night, but the woman refused and said she needed to get home to stoke her wood stove.

Police dropped her off at home at around 1 a.m. According to the SIU's report, the woman told the officers that she didn't have keys but could still get inside.

She also hugged the officers before they left.

Her body was found later that day on the front porch. An autopsy determined she'd died of hypothermia and that she had a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

'Tragic consequences'

In his report, SIU director Tony Loparco said as tragic as the incident was, it was hard to blame the officers for their actions.

"Although leaving her on her porch without ensuring that she had entered her premise was a decision that had tragic consequences, I do not find that this meets the high standard required for criminal negligence," he wrote.

"The officers, in fact, demonstrated care in taking the complainant to multiple residences that night in an attempt to get her to shelter."

The temperature that night ranged between –20 C and –26 C.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.

Tichborne, Ont., is approximately 130 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.