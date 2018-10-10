SIU clears police in 2017 rollover near Smiths Falls

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit will not recommend charges against OPP and Smiths Falls police officers after a man was seriously injured in a rollover last summer.

The police watchdog said in its report Ontario Provincial Police and Smiths Falls Police Service were called to respond to a dispute in Rideau Lakes Township at about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2017.

When officers arrived at the scene, a man fled in a vehicle which was later spotted by police and followed for a short distance before stopping three times for safety reasons.

"When the decision was made to terminate the vehicular pursuit … the Complainant would return to the location of the police vehicles driving at high rates of speed and dangerously, apparently taunting the police to initiate another pursuit," it said.

The vehicle then struck two police cruisers.

One of two Smiths Falls police vehicles damaged while responding to a distress call near Smiths Falls last year. (Special Investigations Unit)

Not long after, the vehicle rolled over in a crash on Highway 15 at Golf Club Road.

The driver of the car, a 30-year-old man, was ejected and taken to hospital with serious injuries to his head, ankle and pubic bone.

In its report, published June 28 and released Wednesday, the SIU said its experts determined the truck was going approximately 160 km/h when it rolled over while trying to navigate a right-hand turn.

Police didn't cause crash

The SIU concluded police initially attempted to stop a possible suspect from fleeing the scene of a 911 call, then determined the driver was a real and imminent threat to other motorists .

The SIU said said the officers involved drove safely at all times, and noted the pursuit had ended when the rollover happened.

"It is clear on all of the evidence that the Complainant was intent in engaging in some sort of dangerous game with police and he alone was responsible for the subsequent crash and his consequent injuries," said Tony Loparco, the SIU's director.

Despite the driver's unwillingness to talk to police, the SIU said its data, including in-vehicle camera footage and recordings of police dispatchers, leave no doubt about what happened.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police officers in Ontario that result in a death, serious injury, or allegation of sexual assault.