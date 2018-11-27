SIU halts investigation into OPP officer who administered naloxone

Ontario's police watchdog has terminated an investigation into the death of a woman who was administered naloxone by an OPP officer after she collapsed during a Remembrance Day ceremony.

The 87-year-old woman was attending the Nov. 11 ceremony in Clayton, Ont., about 65 kilometres southwest of Ottawa, when she went into medical distress.

An OPP officer helped administer first aid and gave the woman naloxone after learning she was on medication, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said. Naloxone is a potentially life-saving antidote used to reverse the effects of opioid overdose.

The woman was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead from cardiac arrest.

SIU director Tony Loparco said there was no reason to continue the investigation.

"The evidence is clear that the woman's death was due to a medical cause and had nothing to do with the administration of naloxone. As such, I have terminated the investigation into this incident," he said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Shortly after the incident, Sylvia Jones, minister of community safety and correctional services, ruled that the SIU would no longer be automatically involved in incidents in which people died after officers administered naloxone.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police and civilians that result in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.