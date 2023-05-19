Officer who fired at man accused of killing Sgt. Eric Mueller cleared by SIU

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer didn't commit a crime when he shot at a man during an interaction in Bourget, Ont., that left another officer dead and "grievously wounded" the officer under investigation, the province's police watchdog has found.

There were "no reasonable grounds" to believe the officer who fired his gun had broken any laws, said Joseph Martino, director of the Special Investigations Unit, in a news release late Friday afternoon.

The events under investigation took place on May 12 in the town of Bourget, about 50 kilometres east of Ottawa.

They left OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller dead and two other officers injured — with the officer under investigation, according to the SIU, suffering life-altering injuries.

The shooting

After 2 a.m. on May 11, the OPP's provincial communications centre got a call about a shot fired on Laval Street in Bourget, a village within the city of Clarence-Rockland.

The gunfire allegedly came from the home of Alain Bellefeuille, a 39-year-old whose address is on that street, according to court records.

Mueller and two other officers, Marc Lauzon and Francois Gamache-Asselin, were dispatched to the area, arriving about 10 to 15 minutes after police received the call, according to the OPP.

All three officers were shot by Bellefeuille "within minutes" of their arrival, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said in a May 11 news conference.

Police investigate the shooting in Bourget on May 11. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Some unspecified amount of time later, more officers arrived, found Mueller, Lauzon and Gamache-Asselin wounded, and were able to arrest Bellefeuille without incident, police said.

Mueller would succumb to his injuries in an Ottawa hospital.

The SIU report did not identify which of the two surviving officers was under investigation. But in his decision, Martino found the officer's use of his weapon was legally justified.

"It is evident that [he] fired his weapon to protect himself from an assault at the hands of the complainant." he wrote. "The officer had just been struck by multiple rounds and he had every reason to fear that his life was at risk."

Martino also found the use of the firearm constituted "reasonable force," adding that nothing short of return fire would have met the needs of the moment.

None of the shots hit the suspect, the SIU said.

The SIU had invoked its mandate in the case because one officer fired his weapon at a person. The independent civilian agency investigates reports involving Ontario police where there's been death, serious injury or sexual assault.