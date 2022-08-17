SIU investigating death of Tuesday night crash victim

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the circumstances of a Tuesday night death in Ottawa.

A 28-year-old died in a crash. According to the SIU, around 10:42 p.m., an Ottawa Police Service officer was doing radar enforcement on Highway 416. The officer saw a driver travelling at a high speed and pursued it.

"The officer stopped the pursuit and later located the vehicle after it had hit a pole on Dilworth Road," according to the SIU. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case. A post-mortem is expected to take place Thursday.

Anyone with information about the investigation, including video or photos, are encouraged by the SIU to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.