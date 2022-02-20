SIU investigating serious injuries reported during Ottawa protests

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating two incidents when police tried to clear protestors from Ottawa streets on Saturday.

In a media release Sunday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a 49-year-old woman has a "reported serious injury" after an interaction with a Toronto Police Service officer on a horse at roughly 5:14 p.m.

Some two hours later, at 7:18 p.m., the SIU said officers from the Vancouver Police Department discharged an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfields — which typically fires tear gas canisters and plastic bullets — at people near Sparks Street and Bank Street.

While there were no injuries reported in the second incident, the SIU is asking anyone who was hit by a projectile or has information, including video, to contact them.

The investigation comes after Ottawa police said they have had made 191 arrests and towed 57 vehicles as of late Sunday morning.

The SIU has assigned six investigators and two forensic investigators to look into both incidents.