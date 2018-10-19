SIU clears Ottawa police officers in shooting

Ontario's police watchdog says two Ottawa police officers who shot two suspects during an arrest more than a year ago will not be charged.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2017, near Bangs Street and Brittany Drive, when there was an "interaction" between the officers and two men, the Special Investigations Unit reported at the time.

Both men were injured, treated for their wounds and taken into custody.

Suspected drug dealer

It its report released Friday, the SIU said the two officers had been watching a suspected drug dealer who they believed had a firearm when they tried to box in his vehicle to make an arrest.

When one of the suspects pointed a firearm at police, the officers shot him in the shoulder and nicked the other suspect's ear with a bullet.

After arresting the men, police found a semi-automatic handgun on the floor of the vehicle.

Officers clearly identifiable

One of the suspects told the SIU he thought the officers were trying to rob them, but the SIU concluded the officers were clearly identifiable because of their labelled vests.

The SIU said police used reasonable force.

"If Complainant #1 pointed a handgun directly at the subject officers as they profess, there is no doubt that the subject officers' subjective beliefs that their lives were in danger would result in the reasonable belief that the use of lethal force was necessary to protect their lives," said SIU director Tony Loparco in the release.

The SIU investigates when incidents involving police and civilians result in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.