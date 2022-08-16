SIU seeks nurse who helped victims in July crash involving Ottawa police cruiser

Ontario's police watchdog is hoping to find the intensive care nurse who helped a family in a car involved in a crash with an Ottawa police cruiser in July.

The crash happened at the intersection of Woodroffe Avenue and Fallowfield Road at about 2:50 p.m. on Monday, July 4, when an Ottawa police cruiser struck another vehicle.

In a news release issued Monday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a female nurse who was on foot nearby assisted the driver of that vehicle, who had suffered a serious injury, as well as a woman and an infant who weren't seriously hurt.

SIU investigators want to speak to her because she may have witnessed the crash.

Six witnesses and one subject have already been identified, the SIU said.

The agency is urging asking anyone with information to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU investigates cases of serious injury, death and allegations of sexual assault involving police, as well as police discharging firearms at people.