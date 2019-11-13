SIU investigating OPP in Napanee-area man's shooting death

A 48-year-old man died of gunshot wounds after police responded to a call about a single-vehicle collision in Stone Mills Township, Ont., Tuesday evening and a police officer is now under investigation.

Lennox and Addington OPP said in a news release officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Fifth Lake Road in the rural community north of Napanee at about 6 p.m.

"There was an interaction between an officer and another individual. As a result of the interaction a civilian is deceased," OPP said.

They said they aren't yet able to share his identity.

Shots fired

The province's Special Investigations Unit, which looks into death, serious injury and allegations of sexual assault involving police, is investigating.

The SIU said the victim told a nearby resident who found his vehicle in a ditch to go away and that he had guns.

That resident called police and during the interaction, one officer fired off multiple shots and the victim was hit by multiple bullets.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Six SIU investigators are working on the case, with one officer under investigation and five police witnesses being interviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.