Police watchdog investigating man's fall off Highway 417 overpass: OPP

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man fell from an overpass onto Highway 417 early Thursday morning, according to provincial police.

Ottawa paramedics said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the fall just after midnight and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Ontario Provincial Police were involved but said they won't comment, citing an ongoing Special Investigations Unit (SIU) investigation.

The SIU, which examines incidents where police are involved in a death, serious injury, firearm being discharged by an official at someone or allegation of sexual assault, has not confirmed or shared details of its investigation.

Westbound lanes of Highway 417 and part of Woodroffe were closed earlier this morning and have since reopened.