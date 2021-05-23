SIU investigating Saturday night interaction involving Ottawa police 

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating following an interaction between the Ottawa Police Service and a member of the public on Saturday night.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) conducts criminal investigations into allegations involving police that are linked to serious injury, death or sexual assault.

Ottawa police are not commenting but are investigating a collision at the scene near Ogilvie and Cyrville roads in the city's east end.

Sections of the roads were closed to traffic but have since re-opened, according to police.

The SIU did not immediately respond to CBC's requests to comment.