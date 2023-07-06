Police did not commit criminal offence by firing at man wielding sword, SIU finds

An investigation by Ontario's police watchdog found an Ottawa police officer did not commit a criminal offence in March when he fired his rifle at a man wielding a sword on Walkley Road.

Joseph Martino, director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), "found no reasonable grounds" to believe the officer committed a crime, according to a Thursday news release.

On March 8, Ottawa police were called to the 1800 block of Walkley Road just after 2 p.m.

Outside the residence, officers encountered a 44-year-old man armed with a sword, according to the SIU.

The SIU said the man did not obey commands to drop the weapon and was shot at during the ensuing confrontation. None of the three rounds that were fired struck the man, the SIU said.

Two officers struck the man with their stun guns and the man was transported to hospital, according to the SIU.