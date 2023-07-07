Police watchdog investigating death of man in Kingston

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday night.

The incident began at about 7 p.m. when Kingston Police received a call about a man "acting irrationally" outside of a home on Fraser Street, according to a news release issued Friday by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

In its own release issued Friday, Kingston Police said the incident began just before 6:30 p.m., and that the call was about someone with a knife attempting to enter a home near Fraser and Patrick streets.

Responding officers "confronted the man at a distance," the SIU said, without specifying how. Kingston Police also did not shed light on the specifics of the confrontation.

The man then ran into the home and stabbed a woman, the SIU said. She fled the residence and was taken to hospital; her condition was not released.

The man, who has not yet been identified, barricaded himself inside. He was found dead when officers entered the residence, the SIU said.

An autopsy was being conducted Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU, which investigates all incidents involving police that result in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or a shot being fired at someone.