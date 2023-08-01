SIU looking into police firing 'less-lethal' firearm in Ottawa

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating reports of an officer discharging a less-lethal firearm in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

The Ottawa Police Service said in an email it assisted Gatineau police with an arrest warrant on Lisgar Street around Lyon Street.

Ottawa paramedics told CBC they received a call to assist police around 1:25 p.m. and took someone to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in an email it has an "early report" of an officer firing an ARWEN (Anti Riot Weapon ENfield) at a man and would be sending a team to the scene. It didn't say which service the officer was working for.

The weapon, which is classified as a firearm, can launch a variety of projectiles including plastic bullets, tear gas and less-lethal batons.

The SIU invokes its mandate to investigate police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person. It can recommend criminal charges.