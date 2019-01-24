Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an incident involving Ottawa police and a 26-year-old man that ended with the man in hospital.

The "interaction" took place at roughly 8 a.m. on New Year's Eve, near Booth and Wellington streets, according to a news release from Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

An Ottawa Police Service officer was in his cruiser, the SIU said, when he saw a dispute between the man and a woman.

He got out of his cruiser and approached the man. Additional officers were called, and the man was apprehended and taken to hospital with a serious injury, the SIU said.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529, ext. 9035, or upload video of the incident through the unit's website.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police in which death, a major injury or a sexual assault occurs.