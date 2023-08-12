SIU investigating man's death at Peterborough car dealership

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 28-year-old man following an interaction with police in Peterborough, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) reported that a Peterborough police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle on Parkhill Road West Friday afternoon after reportedly seeing it driven in a careless manner.

Police said the vehicle was then involved in a solo collision in the Towerhill Road and Chemong Road area, and the driver got out and entered the nearby Peterborough Volkswagen dealership.

There was reportedly an altercation with dealership staff, and when officers arrived, the man — whom police said appeared to be armed — consumed a substance.

The SIU said the man lost vital signs. First aid was administered before he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. The SIU is asking anyone who may have information, video or photos related to the investigation to contact them.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and the discharge of a firearm at a person.