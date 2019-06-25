Skip to Main Content
SIU investigating crash that followed Ottawa police pursuit
Ottawa

SIU investigating crash that followed Ottawa police pursuit

The province's police watchdog is investigating a collision that occurred near Embrun, Ont., early Monday morning.

Driver, 60, injured in collision near Embrun, Ont.

CBC News ·

The province's police watchdog is investigating a collision that occurred near Embrun, Ont., early Monday morning.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Ottawa police began following a vehicle inside city limits before the collision occurred southeast of the city around 5 a.m. 

The 60-year-old driver was taken to hospital.

The extent of his injuries hasn't been disclosed, and neither the SIU nor Ottawa police would provide any further information about the incident.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|