SIU investigating crash that followed Ottawa police pursuit
The province's police watchdog is investigating a collision that occurred near Embrun, Ont., early Monday morning.
Driver, 60, injured in collision near Embrun, Ont.
According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Ottawa police began following a vehicle inside city limits before the collision occurred southeast of the city around 5 a.m.
The 60-year-old driver was taken to hospital.
The extent of his injuries hasn't been disclosed, and neither the SIU nor Ottawa police would provide any further information about the incident.