Police watchdog probes arrest of 19-year-old

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking for people who witnessed the arrest of a 19-year-old man at Herongate Mall on March 7, 2019.

At about 11 a.m. that day, Ottawa police responded to a call at the Food Basics grocery store.

When officers arrived, a person of interest fled, the SIU said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Police pursued the man and took him into custody on Walkley Road. He was then taken to hospital with a serious injury.

The SIU is asking any witnesses to contact them, and for anyone with video evidence to upload it for review via the SIU's website.

The agency has identified one subject officer and three witness officers. Two SIU investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is called in to investigate cases of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police in Ontario.