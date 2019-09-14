SIU IDs man shot during knife attack in Kingston, Ont.
Evan Freeman, 22, died after being shot by Kingston Police
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has identified the man who died after being shot by police during a daytime stabbing rampage in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday.
Evan Freeman, 22, was shot after one man was killed and another man was injured during a daytime stabbing.
At approximately 2 p.m., police were called to Queen and Bagot streets after getting reports of a man wielding a knife.
According to the SIU, Freeman had stabbed one person when police arrived and stabbed another during the confrontation with police.
Officers confronted Freeman, who was armed with a knife, according to the SIU.
One officer shot the knife-wielding man. Soon after, he began harming himself with the knife and a second officer shot him with a stun gun, the SIU said.
The SIU investigates deaths, serious injuries and allegations of sexual assault involving police in Ontario.