SIU IDs man shot during knife attack in Kingston, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has identified the man who died after being shot by police during a daytime stabbing rampage in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday.

Evan Freeman, 22, was shot after one man was killed and another man was injured during a daytime stabbing.

At approximately 2 p.m., police were called to Queen and Bagot streets after getting reports of a man wielding a knife.

According to the SIU, Freeman had stabbed one person when police arrived and stabbed another during the confrontation with police.

Officers confronted Freeman, who was armed with a knife, according to the SIU.

One officer shot the knife-wielding man. Soon after, he began harming himself with the knife and a second officer shot him with a stun gun, the SIU said.

The SIU investigates deaths, serious injuries and allegations of sexual assault involving police in Ontario.