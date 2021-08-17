Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

SIU investigating collision involving OPP cruiser in Lanark County

2 people taken to hospital, 1 in critical condition

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating a three-vehicle collision that included an OPP cruiser south of Ottawa Aug. 16, 2021. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a Monday night collision in Lanark County that involved an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser and left one person critically injured.

The collision involved three vehicles total and took place just before 9 p.m. on Cemetery Side Road in Beckwith Township, Ont., according to a tweet from OPP.

Two people were taken to hospital and one is in critical condition.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) tweeted Tuesday morning that it is investigating the collision. It investigates deaths, serious injury, shootings and allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.

Road closures in the area were lifted before 10 a.m. Tuesday. The scene is less than 10 kilometres east of Carleton Place about about 50 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.

