SIU clears officer involved in 2017 car chase

An Ottawa police officer will not be charged for his role in a crash that occurred during a car chase last year, Ontario's police watchdog announced Friday.

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which investigates death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police, released its report on the incident Friday.

According to that report, the officer in question pulled over a black Honda that was speeding on Hunt Club Road on the evening of Oct. 11, 2017.

After coming to a brief stop at the side of the road, the Honda sped away, causing the officer to give chase.

Shortly after, the driver of the Honda attempted to make a turn and lost control of the vehicle. The car rolled over, and the driver and one passenger fled.

Another passenger, 16, had to be extricated from the car and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Using data recorded by the vehicle, investigators found that the car had been travelling 187 km/h before the crash, and likely attempted the turn at 116 km/h, the report said.

The SIU's investigation focused on whether the officer's actions caused the crash and the subsequent injuries suffered by the teen.

According to the report, the watchdog found no evidence of a "causal connection" between the officer's pursuit and the teen's injuries, and the officer will not face charges.