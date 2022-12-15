SIU clears officer in death of crash victim

Ontario's police watchdog says there are no grounds to charge an Ontario Provincial Police officer in the death of a 28-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Kemptville this summer.

On Aug. 16, the officer was doing radar enforcement on Highway 416 and saw a car — a Chevrolet Cobalt — going 164 km/h, which didn't stop when the officer signalled it to do so, a news release from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said.

The officer chased the vehicle, "accelerating to over 200 km/h attempting to catch up." The vehicle got off the highway at the Dilworth Road exit, with the officer about 100 metres behind.

The police car's lights were on while he chased the other car, losing sight as it went over the crest of the roadway. At that time he passed a vehicle that was pulled over on the shoulder with its hazard lights on.

"As the [officer] approached the unknown vehicle pulled over on the shoulder, a flash of light was seen in the distance at 9:44:52 p.m., followed by a second flash of light at 9:44:54 p.m.," the SIU report said.

"The [officer] pulled his police vehicle off to the shoulder of Dilworth Road at 9:45:03 p.m., and requested that the dispatcher seek authorization from a sergeant to continue following."

The police officer was about 300 metres behind the Cobalt when the collision took place, according to the report.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There is no evidence that the [officer's] conduct — his velocity, in particular — played any real role in the collision that occurred," said the release.

While the officer's conduct was "dangerous at times given his speeds," the release said that it didn't break any laws. Police officers are allowed to exceed speed limits while in police cars if it's in the name of fulfilling their work duties.