Officers cleared in arrest that left suspect with facial injuries

Ontario's police watchdog has found two Ottawa police officers didn't break the law when a suspect sustained serious facial injuries during an arrest near the Canadian War Museum last winter.

The altercation began when police were called to the intersection of Booth and Wellington streets around 8 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2018, and ended with injuries to both one of the officers and a 26-year old man who suffered a fractured orbital bone.

In its final report on the incident, dated Oct. 7, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said 911 callers reported seeing the suspect attack a woman who was with him. According to investigators, the suspect resisted arrest and wrestled with the first officer to arrive at the scene.

According to investigators, at one point the officer, who had slipped on snow and ice and was on his back, kicked the suspect in the head. The suspect then punched the officer in the head.

Fractured orbital bone

As he waited for backup, the officer pepper sprayed the man because he was unable to reach his taser, the SIU said, but the chemical backfired into the officer's own face. Adding to the chaos, the woman who had been with the man brandished an imitation handgun at one point, the SIU said.

A second officer eventually arrived and was able to subdue the man, who bashed his own head into police cruiser's window, according to the SIU.

The SIU's interim director said the legal question at play was whether the force the officers used was excessive.

"The [suspect] had clearly assaulted [the woman] and Subject Officer #1 was proceeding to lawfully arrest him for the offence when the struggle began," Joseph Martino wrote.

"The officer repeatedly told [him] he was under arrest and to stop resisting. When those calls went unheeded, [the officer] was entitled to escalate his level of force to effect his purpose."

Witnesses initially called 911 to report a man assaulting a woman. The SIU found the man resisted arrest, wrestling with the first officer on the scene. (CBC)

Martino said it's possible the man fractured his orbital bone before officers arrived, or when he bashed his own face into the cruiser window.

The SIU investigates deaths, serious injuries and allegations of sexual assault involving police in Ontario.