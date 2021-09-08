SIU investigating crash involving Ottawa police cruiser

Ontario's police watchdog is looking into what caused an Ottawa police officer to collide with a car south of central Ottawa Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at Hunt Club and Conroy roads around 5 p.m., according to Ottawa police. They say the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is leading the investigation.

Ottawa paramedics said Wednesday three people were taken to hospital, one of them in serious condition and the other two with more moderate injuries.

The scene is about 10 kilometres south of the downtown core.

The SIU conducts criminal investigations into allegations involving police linked to serious injury, shootings, death or sexual assault.

That unit has not responded to a request for comment.