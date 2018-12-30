Ottawa nun, who helped thousands struggling with addiction, dies at 85

Sister Louise Dunn, a nun who devoted her life to helping those struggling with addictions, died on Dec. 27 at the age of 85.

Dunn co-founded Serenity Renewal for Families in 1983. Since its founding, the charitable organization worked with thousands affected by addiction in the Ottawa community, offering counselling and other services to them and their families.

In 2016, Dunn was awarded the Order of Ottawa for her three decades of service to the community. She was also a recipient of the Queen's Jubilee Medal in 2012.

In an interview with CBC's Ottawa Morning in 2016, Dunn said she experienced addiction in her own family as a child.

She continued working full-time at Serenity Renewal until October before she was hospitalized "with health challenges" in November, according a press release from the organization.

"She served individuals and families affected by addiction with pride, respect and a unique flair for 36 years."