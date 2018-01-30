School board needs to act after teen targeted with swastika, Nazi salute, father says

An Ottawa dad wants Ottawa's largest school board to take a stronger stance against antisemitism, and make necessary changes, after his son was targeted with a swastika and taunted by fellow students.

On Dec. 1, David Baker's 16-year-old son entered a locker room at Sir Robert Borden High School where students spoke in what sounded like German and made a Nazi salute, the father said. On the floor was a large swastika made of ski poles, he said.

"There is no other symbol that is more horrifying to the Jewish people than the swastika," said Baker. "It represents the six million Jews that were systematically murdered for no other reason than they were Jewish."

Baker complained to school officials and said he was told the four students involved would be suspended. He was also told he would be notified prior to the students returning to class, he said, so the family could prepare their son before seeing the perpetrators again.

"Suddenly all of the students were back at school without our knowledge and one of them confronted our son in the hallway showing absolutely no remorse for what he had done, and how he'd behaved," he said.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) declined to comment on the students involved or their punishment. In an email to parents, the board called the swastika incident a "blatant act of hate and antisemitism, which is absolutely unacceptable."

A board spokesperson said the school will engage students in learning about antisemitism this week and will continue to provide more learning on the topic in the new year.

"This work continues to be done in partnership with faith leaders, community partners and organizations," said a statement from the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

Jewish school advocate needed, say delegates

Baker said he is unsatisfied with the response, especially since his son was confronted for a second time. He said this should be a "teachable moment" for students.

"I'm just a father who wants his son to go to school every day, get a great education, and feel safe," he said.

Baker, like several people who spoke as a delegate at an OCDSB trustee meeting on Tuesday night, wants a Jewish equity coach position created at the board, which shares a building with his son's high school. The full-time staff position would be equivalent to those created to advocate for Black and Indigenous people in schools across the board.

Deena Friedman, a Grade 12 student, speaks at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board meeting on Dec. 20 about the issue of antisemitism in schools. (Ottawa-Carleton District School Board/Zoom)

Susan McGahan told the board the advocate position would give Jewish students somewhere to go if they are experiencing discrimination.

"A Jewish equity coach would be able to help the students and educate the teachers … so they understand what is antisemitic," she said.

Grade 12 student Deena Friedman said it's not uncommon for Jewish students to be the target of antisemitism and the board has an obligation to protect them.

"You are on notice that we will not allow this to continue. You have an obligation under law to protect children from this discriminatory harm," said Friedman in a prepared statement to the board.

OCDSB trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth said she plans to introduce a motion to create the new, full-time staff position at the next trustee meeting in January.

If approved, staff at the board would be directed to work with the Jewish community to develop a job description for the new equity coach position, she said.

As it stands now, there is a general lack of Jewish voices at the school board level — where she is the sole Jewish trustee — as well as on the advisory committee on equity, she said.