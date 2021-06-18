Sir John A. Macdonald statue to be moved from Kingston, Ont., park on Friday

The statue of Canada's first prime minister is expected to be removed from a park in his eastern Ontario hometown Friday.

Sir John A. Macdonald's statue has been in City Park in Kingston, Ont., since 1895.

City council decided earlier this week to take it down, with plans to put it back up across town in Cataraqui Cemetery, where Macdonald is buried.

The CBC's Travis Dhanraj said there is a mix of emotions among the approximately 100 people at the site.

There are happy Indigenous-led activists who had said they would stay in the park until the monument to the man who centralized and expanded the residential school system was taken down.

There were also people unhappy with the decision, some of whom told CBC the move is a form of "cancel culture" that seeks to judge and erase historical figures based on present-day standards.

Two people carrying Canadian flags briefly stood in front of the statue to block construction equipment. They stepped back after speaking with police.

Two people with Canadian flags briefly stood in front of the Macdonald statue on the morning of its removal. They left peacefully. (Olivier Hyland/CBC)

The statue will go into storage for the time bring, according to the city.

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson has said that the decision about where the statue will ultimately go will be made in consultation with Indigenous peoples in the area.

A report on options for both it and its former City Park site is expected to go to council Aug. 10.