Driver dead in single-vehicle crash on Highway 7

A man from Carleton Place, Ont., is dead after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 7, west of Ottawa Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called just after 5 a.m. to Highway 7, near Hazeldean Road, Ontario Provincial Police told CBC.

Police said the sedan left the eastbound lanes of the highway and rolled, while crossing the grass median. It then came to a stop in the westbound lanes. The 32-year-old driver, the lone occupant, was ejected from the car and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Collision investigators are on scene and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Ottawa detachment at 613-270-9171.

The westbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed for several hours and one eastbound lane is currently closed. A detour is in place.