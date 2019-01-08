1 dead in collision in Quinte West, Ont.

A 33-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision that occurred in Quinte West, Ont., on Monday.

The collision happened on 2nd Dug Hill Road near the community of Trenton, Ont., around 2:30 p.m. according to a news release from provincial police.

The man, from nearby Brighton, Ont., was transported ot hospital but later died from injuries. OPP is withholding his name until his family has been contacted.