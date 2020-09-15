When the bedroom is the new classroom

This is the first story in a series on Mary Jean Hookimaw and her children as they navigate the pandemic, home life and online learning in Ottawa. CBC Ottawa plans to check in with the family throughout the pandemic to hear about their victories and challenges living through this new normal.

Like parents across Ottawa, Mary Jean Hookimaw is getting her two school-age kids ready for classes this week, but they won't be leaving the house.

Like thousands of other families, they've opted for online learning, which begins Friday. For Hookimaw, 39, that means setting aside a dedicated "classroom" space in their Vanier apartment.

"I set up my kids in their room, so that way they can have that quiet and only focus on their school," she said.

Sophie Lee Noah, 12, and Thomas Noah, 10, each has their own laptop, as well as backpacks filled with school supplies from the Vanier Community Service Centre.

Sophie Lee will start Grade 7 on Friday. (Stu Mills/CBC)

She's talked to her kids about what to expect.

"I told my kids it's not going to be you on there from 8 to 2 [p.m.], 8 till 3 — you're going to have your little breaks in between. So that was less stressful for them when I explained that to them, the anxieties are less," Hookimaw said.

Hookimaw, a single mother of four children between the ages of one and 12, said for her, the decision to keep Sophie and Thomas home was straightforward.

"I didn't want them to get the COVID," she said. "I didn't want my children to be the guinea pigs."

Hookimaw, from Attawapiskat First Nation, said she's able to look after her children's schooling because she's currently not working outside the home. The family receives support from Ontario Works and the Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health.

Thomas Noah, 10, sits outside his home in Vanier. He says he's nervous about starting Grade 6 online, but feels more comfortable staying away from school until the pandemic is over. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Hookimaw was studying Indigenous wellness and addictions prevention at Canadore College in North Bay, Ont., before moving to Ottawa last year, but has put her own education on hold for now to help Sophie and Thomas.

"I didn't want to leave these two alone during the day," she said.

Sophie is starting Grade 7. If it wasn't for the pandemic, she'd be attending York Street Public School. She's missing her friends, and she worries about the upcoming school year.

Still, she said she's glad she doesn't have to sit in a classroom all day wearing a mask, "because you can't breathe."

Hookimaw is a single mother of four, including Jasper-King, 3. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Thomas, who's about to begin Grade 6, is also nervous. He likes math, but he admits his big sister has the edge when it comes to numbers. "Sophie's better than me at math."

He, too, misses his friends and playing soccer, but he's OK with staying home because of COVID-19.

Hookimaw said her children are good students. Homework has been an issue in the past, but since the pandemic, she said the schoolwork has been getting done.

She's trying not to worry too much, and said the constant communication from the school board has helped put her mind at ease.

"That reassures me that it's going to be OK," she said.

Hookimaw plans to take on the coming school year as she has other challenges in her life: "I take it as it comes. I don't like to overthink myself because if I do that, it creates the anxieties too much, and I don't want to put myself through that."