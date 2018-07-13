Lone paramedic to serve Wolfe Island, Ont., temporarily

The entire population of Wolfe Island, Ont., will be serviced by a single paramedic between July and August.

Locals in the area are worried about wait times and hospital transportation on the island, as it struggles with staffing issues at its emergency ambulance station, which was operated by volunteers from 1974 until 2016.

But the chief of Frontenac Paramedic Services said there is nothing to worry about and the change is only temporary.

"I would love to have two [paramedics], I don't want to have zero," Paul Charbonneau told CBC Radio's Ontario Morning Thursday.

"We are just trying to work around some issues ... and we have looked at some solutions and we are going to council next week.... We're trying to find the best solution."

Call volume typically low

The lone paramedic will serve a population of more than 1,400 people, but Charbonneau said the call volume on the island is typically low — on average about 90 calls come in per year.

In the summer, however, more calls tend to come in.

"We're looking at scheduling, we are looking at the social events," he said. "Last Sunday ... [during] the heat wave, we made sure we had a fully staffed ambulance that day."

The island's volunteer ambulance service began in 1974 after a local physician and community members no longer wanted to wait for an ambulance to arrive from Kingston, Ont., Charbonneau said.

The island transitioned to unionized service in 2016, the last community in Ontario to do so.

'We'll do the same things we've always done'

If extra resources are needed, Charbonneau said additional support will be requested from neighbouring cities and towns like Kingston.

Wolfe Island is part of a single-ambulance system, which ensures any ambulance closest to an emergency is dispatched, no matter what city or town it belongs to.

Charbonneau said if there are multiple patients at one time, additional resources would be requested whether the island has one staff paramedic or two.

"We'll do the same things we've always done ... we have lots of alternatives and options to get resources," he said.