Simon Khouri ID'd as boy killed while cycling in Orléans

The 13-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle as he biked along Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard in Orléans on Tuesday has been identified.

Simon Khouri was riding his bicycle near the westbound on-ramp to Highway 174 around 5:30 p.m. when the collision occurred.

An investigator documents the scene of the collision between a cyclist and a sedan on Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard. (Reno Patry/CBC)

People who live and work in the area told CBC News the intersection is dangerous, without clear signs indicating who has the right of way.

Ottawa police continue to investigate, and said they're still interviewing witnesses.

Coun. Matthew Luloff, who represents the area, said once the investigation wraps up, the city must act quickly to make any necessary improvements to the intersection.

Khouri's funeral will take place Saturday at Saint Paul Syriac Catholic Church.